Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

The countdown continues as fans await the premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated drama “The Idol” starring The Weeknd.

Before its release, the streaming platform dropped the series’ official trailer today (May 30). In the video, viewers hear the singer’s character Tedros talking over visuals of his co-star Lily-Rose Depp aka Jocelyn.

According to the show’s logline, Jocelyn is determined to solidify her place as the sexiest and best pop star in America after suffering a nervous breakdown on her last tour. Her co-star Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past, reignite her passions. The summary added, “Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd)

Of the series, the Grammy Award winner shared in a press conference that he wanted to “make a dark, twisted fantasy about the music industry. To take everything I know about it and heighten it.” “The Idol” will premiere on HBO on June 4 at 9 p.m EST.

As previously mentioned, the talented Canadian artist spoke about the difficulties of portraying Tedros, a “powerful, sex-obsessed cult leader,” and his stage name, The Weeknd, during filming. In an interview with W Magazine, he said, “I sacrificed my health and home to make it work… From what I’ve seen, the show is great.”

While 33-year-old begins his journey as Tedros on TV, he is preparing to put the name The Weeknd to rest. He informed the publication about his plans to change his professional moniker. “This is something that I have to do,” he revealed. “As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.” On April 15, the “Save Your Tears” performer updated his social media accounts to Abel Tesfaye — his birth name.

