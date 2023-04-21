Photo: Screenshot from The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Soon, fans of The Weeknd will be able to check out his new HBO series, “The Idol.” The show will star the Canadian artist as Tedros, a self-help guru, and Lily-Rose Depp, Tedros’ love interest, Jocelyn. Mike Dean, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria, and more will take on supporting roles.

Today (April 21) brings forth a song from The Weeknd and past collaborator Future titled “Double Fantasy,” which serves as the lead single from said series’ forthcoming soundtrack. Produced by the XO frontman, Dean, and Metro Boomin, the genre-bending track is full of hedonistic themes and sexual innuendo.

Temperature risin’, bodies united, now that I trapped you in my arms, no need to fight it, no need to hide it, now that I see what’s in your heart, baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you, and baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you…”

“Double Fantasy” also boasts a matching visual that provides a glimpse into The Weeknd and Depp’s on-screen chemistry. Throughout, the two get lost in the throws of lust while dancing together at a party and spending intimate time alone. Unfortunately, Future does not appear in the short clip.

Speaking to Interview, The Weeknd explained what can be expected from the aforementioned soundtrack.

“I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain, and when Bowie was doing it, but even films like Shaft,” he said. “The music is literally telling the story of the film. But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself, and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been. But I have ADD. I can’t focus on just that. It’s like, how do I throw a wrench in it?”

Press play on “Double Fantasy” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Chlöe Bailey shows Beyoncé love as she addresses social media claims about 'In Pieces'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vedo shows off his moves in new "You and Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Future
Music Videos
R&B
Rap
The Weeknd

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Chlöe Bailey shows Beyoncé love as she addresses social media claims about 'In Pieces'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vedo shows off his moves in new "You and Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More