Soon, fans of The Weeknd will be able to check out his new HBO series, “The Idol.” The show will star the Canadian artist as Tedros, a self-help guru, and Lily-Rose Depp, Tedros’ love interest, Jocelyn. Mike Dean, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria, and more will take on supporting roles.

Today (April 21) brings forth a song from The Weeknd and past collaborator Future titled “Double Fantasy,” which serves as the lead single from said series’ forthcoming soundtrack. Produced by the XO frontman, Dean, and Metro Boomin, the genre-bending track is full of hedonistic themes and sexual innuendo.

“Temperature risin’, bodies united, now that I trapped you in my arms, no need to fight it, no need to hide it, now that I see what’s in your heart, baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you, and baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you…”

“Double Fantasy” also boasts a matching visual that provides a glimpse into The Weeknd and Depp’s on-screen chemistry. Throughout, the two get lost in the throws of lust while dancing together at a party and spending intimate time alone. Unfortunately, Future does not appear in the short clip.

Speaking to Interview, The Weeknd explained what can be expected from the aforementioned soundtrack.

“I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain, and when Bowie was doing it, but even films like Shaft,” he said. “The music is literally telling the story of the film. But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself, and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been. But I have ADD. I can’t focus on just that. It’s like, how do I throw a wrench in it?”

Press play on “Double Fantasy” below.