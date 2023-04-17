Today (April 17), the latest preview of HBO’s forthcoming steamy “The Idol” series has officially arrived. The offering was co-created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. Levinson took over directorial duties on the series after Amy Seimetz exited the show in April 2022 “due to a change in creative directions.” “The Idol” is set to premiere on June 4 at 9 p.m. EST/PST. It will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn, a “fame-hungry young woman looking to take over the entertainment industry,” Yahoo reports. During her journey, she meets The Weeknd’s character, Tedros, a “powerful, sex-obsessed cult leader” who takes Jocelyn’s career to new heights, the site adds.

The official logline for the forthcoming show reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

In related news, the Toronto megastar made headlines this past weekend thanks to his highly anticipated appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He was a part of producer Metro Boomin’s set and performed six songs with him. At the top of 2022, the “Save Your Tears” singer shared his Dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. It also housed runaway hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.”

Be sure to check out the new trailer for “The Idol” starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp down below and keep an eye out for the June 4 premiere on HBO.