Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Contributor Matt via Getty Images and  Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Today (April 17), the latest preview of HBO’s forthcoming steamy “The Idol” series has officially arrived. The offering was co-created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. Levinson took over directorial duties on the series after Amy Seimetz exited the show in April 2022 “due to a change in creative directions.” “The Idol” is set to premiere on June 4 at 9 p.m. EST/PST. It will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn, a “fame-hungry young woman looking to take over the entertainment industry,” Yahoo reports. During her journey, she meets The Weeknd’s character, Tedros, a “powerful, sex-obsessed cult leader” who takes Jocelyn’s career to new heights, the site adds.

The official logline for the forthcoming show reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

In related news, the Toronto megastar made headlines this past weekend thanks to his highly anticipated appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He was a part of producer Metro Boomin’s set and performed six songs with him. At the top of 2022, the “Save Your Tears” singer shared his Dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. It also housed runaway hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.”

Be sure to check out the new trailer for “The Idol” starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp down below and keep an eye out for the June 4 premiere on HBO.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

T.K. Kirkland admits he seriously regretted disrespecting Eddie and Charlie Murphy

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Billy Porter will play James Baldwin in Byron Allen-produced biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
The Weeknd
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

T.K. Kirkland admits he seriously regretted disrespecting Eddie and Charlie Murphy

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Billy Porter will play James Baldwin in Byron Allen-produced biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More