Photo: Cover art for The Weeknd’s ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

If you never got a chance to see The Weeknd in concert, he may have just dropped off the next best thing. This past Sunday (March 5), the Toronto star brought his concert experience to fans all around the world by sharing his Live At SoFi Stadium album. The new release includes the entire 29-song set list, live reactions from the crowd, and everything in between. He kicked off the show with “Alone Again,” where he changed the lyrics to cater specifically to the Southern California crowd:

“Take off my disguise, I’m living someone else’s life, suppressing who I was inside/ So I throw 2,000 ones in the sky, together we’re alone (Together we’re alone)/ In Los Angeles, I feel so at home, I’m falling only for the night, so I throw 2,000 ones in the sky (The sky)/ Oh, how much to light up my star again and rewire all my thoughts? Baby, won’t you remind me what I am?”

At the top of 2022, the “Save Your Tears” singer shared his highly anticipated Dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. It also housed runaway hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.”

In related news, The Weeknd recently announced the 2023 dates for the expansion of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” where he will bless stages across Europe and Latin America. The next leg of the tour will kick off on June 10 in Manchester, United Kingdom at Etihad Stadium and make its way to cities like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15.

Be sure to press play on The Weeknd’s brand new Live At SoFi Stadium album down below.

