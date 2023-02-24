One of The Weeknd’s most well-loved hits just got even better. Today (Feb. 24), the megastar reunites with Ariana Grande for his new “Die For You (Remix).” The track initially debuted on his 2016 Starboy album, which included features from Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Future, and more. In the new offering, the Toronto artist croons about the intense feelings that come with letting someone go:

“I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feelin’ I’m goin’ through, I just can’t say I don’t love you (Yeah)/ ‘Cause I love you, yeah, it’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold but tonight, I’m gon’ let you know/ Let me tell the truth, baby, let me tell the truth, yeah/ You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes, you hate that you want me, hate it when you cry”

At the top of 2022, the “Save Your Tears” singer shared his highly anticipated Dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator; Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. It also housed his runaway “Blinding Lights” hit, which was officially crowned as the most streamed song ever on Spotify last year after surpassing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.”

In related news, the Weeknd recently announced the 2023 dates for the expansion of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” where he will bless stages across Europe and Latin America. The next leg of the tour will kick off on June 10 in Manchester, United Kingdom at Etihad Stadium and make its way to cities like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15.

Be sure to press play on The Weeknd’s brand new “Die For You (Remix)” featuring Ariana Grande down below.