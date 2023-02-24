Photo: Cover art for The Weeknd’s “Die For You (Remix)”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

One of The Weeknd’s most well-loved hits just got even better. Today (Feb. 24), the megastar reunites with Ariana Grande for his new “Die For You (Remix).” The track initially debuted on his 2016 Starboy album, which included features from Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Future, and more. In the new offering, the Toronto artist croons about the intense feelings that come with letting someone go:

“I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feelin’ I’m goin’ through, I just can’t say I don’t love you (Yeah)/ ‘Cause I love you, yeah, it’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold but tonight, I’m gon’ let you know/ Let me tell the truth, baby, let me tell the truth, yeah/ You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes, you hate that you want me, hate it when you cry”

At the top of 2022, the “Save Your Tears” singer shared his highly anticipated Dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator; Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. It also housed his runaway “Blinding Lights” hit, which was officially crowned as the most streamed song ever on Spotify last year after surpassing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.”

In related news, the Weeknd recently announced the 2023 dates for the expansion of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” where he will bless stages across Europe and Latin America. The next leg of the tour will kick off on June 10 in Manchester, United Kingdom at Etihad Stadium and make its way to cities like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15.

Be sure to press play on The Weeknd’s brand new “Die For You (Remix)” featuring Ariana Grande down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey recruits Chris Brown for new "How Does It Feel" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Usher shares details about his new record label with L.A. Reid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Beyoncé's former choreographer praises Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Diddy pens message to R&B fans worldwide: "I'm back to doing what I love"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

6LACK announces forthcoming album is dropping next month

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ariana Grande
R&B
Singles
The Weeknd

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey recruits Chris Brown for new "How Does It Feel" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Usher shares details about his new record label with L.A. Reid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Beyoncé's former choreographer praises Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Diddy pens message to R&B fans worldwide: "I'm back to doing what I love"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

6LACK announces forthcoming album is dropping next month

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More