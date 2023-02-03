Photo: Frazer Harrison/Staff via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Thursday (Feb. 3), The Weeknd announced a new concert special, Live At SoFi Stadium, and it’s coming to HBO Max.

It will showcase the “Save Your Tears” singer’s three-concert run at Inglewood, California’s famous stadium in 2022, and will debut on the streaming platform on Saturday, Feb. 25. He shared the concert special’s flyer, which featured his masked persona clutching a microphone in one hand and raising his other against the blood orange backdrop, to his social media accounts.

The Weeknd was originally supposed to have two back-to-back shows at the venue for his “After Hours til Dawn Tour” last September, but he had to cancel his second show in the beginning of his set after losing his voice. The Canadian native later rescheduled the shortened show for November and then added another date during Thanksgiving weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

In February of 2022, The Weeknd teamed up with Amazon Prime for “The Weeknd + The Dawn FM Experience,” where his latest studio album, Dawn FM, was brought to life with a “mesmerizing visual.” Dawn FM is the singer’s fifth studio album, which features narration by Jim Carrey; vocals from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne, and spoken word from Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie. Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Oneohtrix Point Never, and The Weeknd himself served as producers of the album. The project was released in January of 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The 32-year-old superstar was among the many artists who asked to be removed from consideration for the 2023 Grammy Awards. He’s won eight awards so far in his mega-successful career.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Graphic video shows young girl brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Ella Mai shares new 'Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Twitter reacts to unveiling of Black History Month police cars: "Racism has been resolved"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

NLE Choppa to launch "Skate for Tyre" to benefit family of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

RAYE unleashes 'My 21st Century Blues' debut album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Dr. Dre honored by the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Prosecutors say over 20 hours of Tyre Nichols' police footage remains to be seen

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

PinkPantheress recruits Ice Spice for "Boy's a liar Pt. 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

New York school district faces backlash for racist snowman social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Beyoncé adds more "Renaissance World Tour" dates

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Grammys to air 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration segment

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Proposed Massachusetts bill would reduce inmates' sentences in exchange for organs

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
R&B
The Weeknd

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Graphic video shows young girl brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Ella Mai shares new 'Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Twitter reacts to unveiling of Black History Month police cars: "Racism has been resolved"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

NLE Choppa to launch "Skate for Tyre" to benefit family of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

RAYE unleashes 'My 21st Century Blues' debut album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Dr. Dre honored by the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Prosecutors say over 20 hours of Tyre Nichols' police footage remains to be seen

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

PinkPantheress recruits Ice Spice for "Boy's a liar Pt. 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

New York school district faces backlash for racist snowman social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Beyoncé adds more "Renaissance World Tour" dates

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Grammys to air 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration segment

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Proposed Massachusetts bill would reduce inmates' sentences in exchange for organs

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
News

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023
Drink Champs

Math Hoffa apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion: "We're supposed to protect our women"

“As Black men, we’re supposed to protect our women. I feel like I failed in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
View More