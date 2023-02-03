Thursday (Feb. 3), The Weeknd announced a new concert special, Live At SoFi Stadium, and it’s coming to HBO Max.

It will showcase the “Save Your Tears” singer’s three-concert run at Inglewood, California’s famous stadium in 2022, and will debut on the streaming platform on Saturday, Feb. 25. He shared the concert special’s flyer, which featured his masked persona clutching a microphone in one hand and raising his other against the blood orange backdrop, to his social media accounts.

The Weeknd was originally supposed to have two back-to-back shows at the venue for his “After Hours til Dawn Tour” last September, but he had to cancel his second show in the beginning of his set after losing his voice. The Canadian native later rescheduled the shortened show for November and then added another date during Thanksgiving weekend.

In February of 2022, The Weeknd teamed up with Amazon Prime for “The Weeknd + The Dawn FM Experience,” where his latest studio album, Dawn FM, was brought to life with a “mesmerizing visual.” Dawn FM is the singer’s fifth studio album, which features narration by Jim Carrey; vocals from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne, and spoken word from Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie. Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Oneohtrix Point Never, and The Weeknd himself served as producers of the album. The project was released in January of 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

The 32-year-old superstar was among the many artists who asked to be removed from consideration for the 2023 Grammy Awards. He’s won eight awards so far in his mega-successful career.