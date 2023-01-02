The Weeknd’s 2022 closed off with a bang as he locked down another major accomplishment. Over the weekend, his highly successful record, “Blinding Lights,” was officially crowned as the most streamed song ever on Spotify after surpassing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” The track served as the lead single on 2020’s After Hours and was previously certified Diamond by the RIAA last year with “The Hills,” “Starboy” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” On “Blinding Lights,” the Toronto star sings over an ‘80s-inspired instrumental about being captivated by someone’s presence:

“I’ve been tryna call, I’ve been on my own for long enough/ Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe, I’m going through withdrawals/ You don’t even have to do too much, you can turn me on with just a touch, baby/ I look around and, Sin City’s cold and empty (Oh), no one’s around to judge me (Oh)/ I can’t see clearly when you’re gone, I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights/ No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch, I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night”

happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify pic.twitter.com/kNL0X6zK2o — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 31, 2022

In related news, the Weeknd recently announced the 2023 dates for the expansion of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” which will focus on blessing stages across Europe and Latin America. The next leg of the tour will kick off on June 10 in Manchester, United Kingdom at Etihad Stadium and make its way to cities like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15.

At the top of 2022, the “Save Your Tears” singer blessed the masses with his highly anticipated Dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey.