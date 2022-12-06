Today (Dec. 6), the RIAA has announced that The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has officially been certified Diamond. This marks his fourth Diamond single, following “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights,” making him the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to reach the achievement. “Can’t Feel My Face” was featured on the Toronto star’s second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and is about being captivated by someone’s presence:

“I can’t feel my face when I’m with you, but I love it, but I love it, oh/ I can’t feel my face when I’m with you, but I love it, but I love it, oh, and I know she’ll be the death of me/ At least we’ll both be numb, and she’ll always get the best of me/ The worst is yet to come, all the misery was necessary when we’re deep in love/ This I know (This I know), yeah, girl, I know/ She told me, don’t worry about it, she told me, don’t worry no more”

In related news, the Weeknd recently announced the 2023 dates for the expansion of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” which will be focused on blessing stages across Europe and Latin America. The next leg of the tour will kick off on June 10 in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium and make its way to cities like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15.

At the top of the year, the “Save Your Tears” singer blessed the masses with his highly anticipated dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.