By Regina Cho
  /  11.28.2022

Today (Nov. 28), The Weeknd officially announced the 2023 dates for the expansion of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” which will be focused on blessing stages across Europe and Latin America. The next leg of the tour will kick off on June 10 in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium and make its way to cities like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15. Additional dates will also be announced along the way.

The tour celebrates the Canadian superstar’s 2022 Dawn FM album as well as 2020’s After Hours, the latter of which housed his massively successful hit single, “Blinding Lights.” Kaytranada and Mike Dean will once again join The Weeknd on all European dates.

The “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” has been a large success so far thanks to 20 sold-out shows, grossing over $130 million to date. The journey began back in July in his home city of Toronto and wrapped up with two rescheduled Los Angeles shows earlier this month. Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada, and Mike Dean were the official supporting acts.

The Weeknd, who is also a United Nations World Food Programme goodwill ambassador, will contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund. The fund supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. The tour will also be powered by Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Check out the official announcement of the second leg dates for the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” down below.

 

