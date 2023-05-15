Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, The Weeknd announced he was ready to use a new moniker, and it seems the time has finally come. Today (May 15), the Canadian-born singer updated his social media accounts to Abel Tesfaye — his birth name.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” the crooner shared. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel. Maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” he revealed in an interview with W Magazine published earlier this month.

He continued, “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. ​​This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.” His devoted following seems to be welcoming of his decision. “The Weeknd, for 12 years, has watered us, nourished [us] copiously with perfect and timeless productions. The sum of the masterpieces is incalculable. Whatever the reason for his ‘disappearance’ for Abel Tesfaye, I respect it, support him but, above all, hope that it’s a desired choice,” one fan tweeted in response to the switch.

In the meanwhile, his artistry continues to shine. “Filming for the movie featuring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Jenna Ortega is officially complete. Yesterday was the last day of filming,” an account tweeted, receiving a repost from the 33-year-old. The currently untitled project is also co-written and produced by the “Starboy.” Fans can also catch him on the upcoming HBO series “The Idol” alongside Lily-Rose Depp. The drama, which follows a troubled pop star (Depp) and a grimy cult-like leader named Tedros (Tesfaye), is set to debut on June 4.

