The Weeknd is ready to say goodbye to his well-known stage name as he works on his upcoming album.

Earlier today (May 8), W magazine shared its interview with the Canadian singer and Lily-Rose Depp, who star in HBO’s upcoming series “The Idol.” During the conversation, the 33-year-old opened up about his music career.

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do,” he told the outlet. “As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say… It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will.”

W with Lily 📸 by Tyler Mitchell pic.twitter.com/AgpOpEpytg — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 8, 2023

The talented performer is preparing for the second leg of his “After Hours til Dawn Tour” in Europe and Latin America. Regarding “The Idol,” he is making his mainstream debut as an actor and executive producer. “Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me,” he told the publication.

When it came to filming, the Canada-born star revealed he sacrificed his health portraying both his R&B character and “The Idol” persona Tedros. At one point, The Weeknd noted he lost his voice while transitioning between the two personalities.

“I realized that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo ‘The Idol,’ and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work. So, let’s say it comes out, and it’s f**king horrible. I still know I did my absolute best. From what I’ve seen, the show is great. Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending,” he added. “The Idol” premieres on HBO on June 4.