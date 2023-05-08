The Weeknd is ready to say goodbye to his well-known stage name as he works on his upcoming album.
Earlier today (May 8), W magazine shared its interview with the Canadian singer and Lily-Rose Depp, who star in HBO’s upcoming series “The Idol.” During the conversation, the 33-year-old opened up about his music career.
“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do,” he told the outlet. “As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say… It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will.”
W with Lily 📸 by Tyler Mitchell pic.twitter.com/AgpOpEpytg
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 8, 2023
The talented performer is preparing for the second leg of his “After Hours til Dawn Tour” in Europe and Latin America. Regarding “The Idol,” he is making his mainstream debut as an actor and executive producer. “Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me,” he told the publication.
When it came to filming, the Canada-born star revealed he sacrificed his health portraying both his R&B character and “The Idol” persona Tedros. At one point, The Weeknd noted he lost his voice while transitioning between the two personalities.
“I realized that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo ‘The Idol,’ and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work. So, let’s say it comes out, and it’s f**king horrible. I still know I did my absolute best. From what I’ve seen, the show is great. Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending,” he added. “The Idol” premieres on HBO on June 4.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Russ drops off new "Fire" track
Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video
Trending
Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital
A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.
"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes
“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.
Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration
On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”