Photo: Cover art for Millyz’s “Tonight (Extended)” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

On Friday (April 7), Millyz unloaded the sixth installment of his critically acclaimed Blanco series, which contained 18 tracks and additional features from Jadakiss, G Herbo, Albee Al, Berner, Dave East, and more. One particular standout was the KayDee Pro and Vogo-produced “Tonight,” which borrows a melody from Dido’s “Thank You” — the same song that Eminem utilized on The Marshall Mathers LP single “Stan.”

“Pouring this wocky in my cup now, ’till I don’t feel no pain, even when my lifе’s the brightest, I still feel the rain, but even if I didn’t, it’d all be straight, I put this pistol on my waist, it reminds me I could die tonight, die tonight…”

On Monday (April 10), Millyz unveiled an extended version of “Tonight,” complete with an extra verse that matches the song’s dark and honest subject matter. “Who ready to leave? How would I go? Spillin’ this yak, that’s for the bros, missin’ the high, feelin’ my low, I think the drugs is killin’ me slow,” he raps on the updated release.

Check out an animated visual for “Tonight (Extended).” In related news, Millyz will be hitting the road for a slew of North American tour dates, beginning with a May stop in his hometown. You can take a look at the full schedule below.

Upcoming tour dates:

May 5: Boston, MA — House Of Blues
May 11: New York City — Gramercy Theater
May 12: Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry
May 13: Washington, DC — DC9
May 20: Denver, CO — Cervantes Otherside
May 23: Phoenix, AZ — Nile Underground
May 26: Las Vegas, NV — GST Studios
May 28: Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy
June 4: Seattle, WA — Madame Lou’s
June 5: Minneapolis, MN — 7th St. Entry
June 8: Chicago, IL — Avondale Music Hall
June 9: Columbus, OH — The Basement
June 11: Rochester, NY — Water Street Underground
June 16: Hartford, CT — Webster Underground
July 5: Montreal, Canada — Le Belmont
July 6: Peterborough, Canada — The Venue
July 8: London, Canada — CJ Hall
July 9: Toronto, Canada — The Axis Club

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Kwengface reveals his identity during "COLORS" performance of "Freedom"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Cardi B passionately uses her platform to communicate with parents after Dalai Lama "Suck my tongue" video

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Lil Baby announces "It's Only Us Tour" with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for “Too Many Nights” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023
