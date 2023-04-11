On Friday (April 7), Millyz unloaded the sixth installment of his critically acclaimed Blanco series, which contained 18 tracks and additional features from Jadakiss, G Herbo, Albee Al, Berner, Dave East, and more. One particular standout was the KayDee Pro and Vogo-produced “Tonight,” which borrows a melody from Dido’s “Thank You” — the same song that Eminem utilized on The Marshall Mathers LP single “Stan.”

“Pouring this wocky in my cup now, ’till I don’t feel no pain, even when my lifе’s the brightest, I still feel the rain, but even if I didn’t, it’d all be straight, I put this pistol on my waist, it reminds me I could die tonight, die tonight…”

On Monday (April 10), Millyz unveiled an extended version of “Tonight,” complete with an extra verse that matches the song’s dark and honest subject matter. “Who ready to leave? How would I go? Spillin’ this yak, that’s for the bros, missin’ the high, feelin’ my low, I think the drugs is killin’ me slow,” he raps on the updated release.

Check out an animated visual for “Tonight (Extended).” In related news, Millyz will be hitting the road for a slew of North American tour dates, beginning with a May stop in his hometown. You can take a look at the full schedule below.

Upcoming tour dates:

May 5: Boston, MA — House Of Blues

May 11: New York City — Gramercy Theater

May 12: Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry

May 13: Washington, DC — DC9

May 20: Denver, CO — Cervantes Otherside

May 23: Phoenix, AZ — Nile Underground

May 26: Las Vegas, NV — GST Studios

May 28: Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy

June 4: Seattle, WA — Madame Lou’s

June 5: Minneapolis, MN — 7th St. Entry

June 8: Chicago, IL — Avondale Music Hall

June 9: Columbus, OH — The Basement

June 11: Rochester, NY — Water Street Underground

June 16: Hartford, CT — Webster Underground

July 5: Montreal, Canada — Le Belmont

July 6: Peterborough, Canada — The Venue

July 8: London, Canada — CJ Hall

July 9: Toronto, Canada — The Axis Club