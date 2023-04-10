Millyz officially added a sixth installment to his fan-favorite Blanco series last Friday (April 7). The LP included guest appearances from Berner, Dave East, Albee AI, Leaf Ward, G Herbo, and Jadakiss across 18 total tracks. To help him ring in the new release, the Massachusetts spitter paired the drop with the music video for “Dark Shades” from the project. On the track, he raps about using his designer frames as a shield to hide how he really feels:

“Why you think I got these dark shades? Why you think I got these dark shades?/ I’m in a Maybach truck, so I can smoke and drop some ashes, smile when the cops roll past us/ S**t be active where I live, I’m in cribs out in Calabasas/ Put a smile on while I’m in public and hide my pain behind these glasses/ Why you think I got these dark shades? Why you think I got these dark shades?”

Prior to Blanco 6 was June 2022’s Blanco 5. Across 17 songs, the offering tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

A year before that was Blanco 4 in 2021, which also spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new Blanco 6 project along with his “Dark Shades” music video down below.