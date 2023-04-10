Last Thursday (April 6), SL returned to the fold with a new single titled “Toronto,” a Sebz Beats and JM00-produced effort that features Canadian talent KILLY. As expected, the bass-heavy cut is full of the street-oriented rhymes that SL is well-known for.

“Trust what I say in my songs, he ain’t hittin’ it right, ’cause his status is wrong, shawty caked up to the max, I’m watchin’ my stroke, oh my God, oh my God, green tick emoji, it’s on, pray we don’t see us no cops, gobble me up like a megaladon, your steppers ain’t steppin’, they stomp, youngins patrollin’ the strip, and they’re doublin’ back if it’s somethin’ they missed…”

“Toronto” boasts a matching clip that brings viewers to the Ontario metropolis. There, SL, KILLY, and their respective crews hit up different destinations within the northern city.

Back in 2020, SL dropped off his latest body of work Different Dude, a 10-song offering with additional appearances from Ayo Britain, Unknown T, and Nafe Smallz. Since then, the South London emcee remained on the radar via loose drops like “Versus” with M1llionz, “Timezone” with Tom Zanetti, “Playtime,” and “Mission Complete.” Most recently, songs like “Berlin,” “Prague,” and now “Toronto” allude to the possibility of a forthcoming album centered around different areas across the globe.

Press play on SL and KILLY’s new visual. In related news, this Thursday (April 13) will see SL heading down under for a six-date tour that begins in New Zealand and ends in Australia. You can take a look at the full schedule for that below.

New Zealand and Australian tour dates:

April 13: Wellington, NZ — Meow

April 14: Auckland, NZ — Studio

April 18: Sydney, AU — Metro Theatre

April 20: Brisbane, AU — Princess Theatre

April 21: Melbourne, AU — Croxton Bandroom

April 22: Perth, AU — The Rechabite