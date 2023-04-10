Photo: Screenshot from SL’s “Toronto” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Last Thursday (April 6), SL returned to the fold with a new single titled “Toronto,” a Sebz Beats and JM00-produced effort that features Canadian talent KILLY. As expected, the bass-heavy cut is full of the street-oriented rhymes that SL is well-known for.

“Trust what I say in my songs, he ain’t hittin’ it right, ’cause his status is wrong, shawty caked up to the max, I’m watchin’ my stroke, oh my God, oh my God, green tick emoji, it’s on, pray we don’t see us no cops, gobble me up like a megaladon, your steppers ain’t steppin’, they stomp, youngins patrollin’ the strip, and they’re doublin’ back if it’s somethin’ they missed…”

“Toronto” boasts a matching clip that brings viewers to the Ontario metropolis. There, SL, KILLY, and their respective crews hit up different destinations within the northern city.

Back in 2020, SL dropped off his latest body of work Different Dude, a 10-song offering with additional appearances from Ayo Britain, Unknown T, and Nafe Smallz. Since then, the South London emcee remained on the radar via loose drops like “Versus” with M1llionz, “Timezone” with Tom Zanetti, “Playtime,” and “Mission Complete.” Most recently, songs like “Berlin,” “Prague,” and now “Toronto” allude to the possibility of a forthcoming album centered around different areas across the globe.

Press play on SL and KILLY’s new visual. In related news, this Thursday (April 13) will see SL heading down under for a six-date tour that begins in New Zealand and ends in Australia. You can take a look at the full schedule for that below.

New Zealand and Australian tour dates:

April 13: Wellington, NZ — Meow
April 14: Auckland, NZ — Studio
April 18: Sydney, AU — Metro Theatre
April 20: Brisbane, AU — Princess Theatre
April 21: Melbourne, AU — Croxton Bandroom
April 22: Perth, AU — The Rechabite

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Killy
Music Videos
Rap
SL
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More