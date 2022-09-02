Yesterday (Sept. 1), SL unveiled his latest single “Berlin,” an Okan Toktamis, Matthias Ringleb, and Maximilian Mersin Mayer-produced offering that sees him on a stream of consciousness about love, the streets, finances, and more:

“Look at the mess, stuck on the fence, girl, you’re the one, ain’t no need to pretend, if you’re there from the start then you’re there ’til the end, let’s make it work, give a f**k ’bout your friends, way that you a freak, stuck on repeat, still got my tool when I step on the street, if they playin’ it funny then funny it be, calm, see what I make in a week, come from a city with hunger and greed, and needs like, ‘Please, just leave me be,’ packin’ my back while I head for the sea, over and out when I finish my siege…”

“Berlin” is accompanied by a matching visual that comes courtesy of Kaylum Dennis and is centered around SL‘s recent excursion in the German capital. During the short clip, the masked rapper can be seen looking out from his hotel, rocking the crowd at an apparent festival, taking in some shopping, and showing love to his fans.

It’s been a couple of years since SL liberated his sophomore mixtape Different Dude, a 10-song offering with additional features from Ayo Britian, Unknown T, and Nafe Smallz. Since then, the South London talent has continued to deliver loose singles to the masses, including “Under,” “Versus” with M1llionz, “Timezone” with Ton Zanetti, “Playtime,” and “Mission Complete.” Outside of his own work, SL’s subtle-yet-firm bars can also be heard on more recent drops like Wretch 32’s “Next Door,” Avelino’s “Waze,” and Knucks’ “Nice & Good.”

Press play on SL‘s “Berlin” video below. Hopefully, a new body of work lies somewhere on the proverbial horizon.