Back in September, SL returned with his latest single “Berlin,” an Okan Toktamis, Matthias Ringleb, and Maximilian Mersin Mayer-produced offering that saw him on a stream of consciousness about women, street life, and more. On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), he continued his European-led concept with “Prague,” which boasts production from Sebz Beats and contains the same themes as its aforementioned predecessor:

“If the police run a check, it’s all over, that’s another burden on my shoulder, I got the undie stoking, five stars if I lose composure, I kept movin’ and they turned off, they could’ve found Tunde in Alberta, if I shoot on your day, it get whacked off, if not it’s gettin’ worser and worser, run with it like he’s tryna play rugby, big tool if you say it get ugly, he had the super duper, so I took a man stash, don’t judge me, on the late night grind, don’t bug me, I’m a whole mood lonely, real cozy, still gettin’ my onesie…”

“Prague” boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of Director Kay and Thierry Glenn and brings us into the Czech Republic capital that the song is named after. Shots of notable points around the city are interspersed with the masked rapper taking a walk through an outskirts location, enjoying a video game session at home, and more.

It’s been a couple of years since SL liberated the well-received project Different Dude, complete with 10 tracks and additional features from Ayo Britain, Unknown T, and Nafe Smallz. Since then, the South London emcee remained on the radar with a wealth of loose drops like “Versus” with M1llionz, “Timezone” with Tom Zanetti, “Playtime,” and “Mission Complete.” He also contributed his talents to songs by the likes of Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Knucks, and Wretch 32.

Press play on “Prague.” In related news, SL recently teamed up with A1 x J1 for the infectious offering “Man On A Mission.” That’s also been included below.