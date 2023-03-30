Photo: Screenshot from Milly’z “Over” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

On April 7, Millyz will officially unleash his forthcoming Blanco 6 project. The release marks the sixth installment of the fan-favorite series he began back in 2018. To heighten the anticipation, he dropped off a brand new single on Friday (March 27) titled “Over.” In the accompanying visual co-directed by Santos Visions and Dom Bruno, the Massachusetts rapper flies high in a private jet and enjoys a luxurious evening as he delivers his bars:

“On the road in Suburbans, independent rap money, you can’t fold what I’m earnin’/ Holdin’ up my whole city on my shoulders, it been hurtin’, I seen the percs turn my homie in to a whole different person/ Late night, I’m in this foreign car, lonely and swervin’, designer fashion and a laundry list of h**s that I’m curving/ My b**tch mad and picking up the phone and cursing, I can’t express my feelings ’cause she don’t even know when I’m hurting”

Millyz’s most recent project was June 2022’s Blanco 5. Across 17 songs, the offering tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Prior to that was Blanco 4 in 2021, which spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new “Over” music video down below.

 

