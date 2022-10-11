While Lizzo has been known to take criticism from the public in stride, one particular notion that she is not comfortable with is people accusing her of making music for white audiences only.

Lizzo opened up about the need for the “critical conversation when it comes to Black artists” during her latest cover story for Vanity Fair. “When Black people see a lot of white people in the audience, they think, ‘Well this isn’t for me, this is for them,'” the 34-year-old explained. “The thing is, when a Black artist reaches a certain level of popularity, it’s going to be a predominantly white crowd.”

Check out Lizzo’s stunning cover images below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Furthermore, the singer reiterated that because she identifies as a Black woman, that is the perspective that she is making music from. Lizzo added, “I am not making music for white people. I am a Black woman, I am making music from my Black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life.”

She also opened up about her hope for creating art that helps other Black people throughout their own respective journeys. “Because we are the most marginalized and neglected people in this country, we need self-love and and self-love anthems more than anybody,” said Lizzo. “So am I making music for that girl right there who looks like me, who grew up in a city where she was underappreciated and picked on and made to feel unbeautiful? Yes. It blows my mind when people say I’m not making music from a Black perspective. How could I not do that as a Black artist?”

For the “About D**mn Time” crooner, the criticism of her art goes out of the window when connecting with Black women who are inspired by her music. In fact, she revealed that she has mastered the art of seeing herself the way that fans do during the process. “It’s a beautiful place to be,” said Lizzo. “I finally feel [like] I can relax and have a cocktail.”