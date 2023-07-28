Erika Alexander has been giving fans laughs since appearing on “The Cosby Show” as Pam Tucker. The accomplished actress transitioned into a more mature role when she joined the FOX classic “Living Single” as Maxine “The Maverick” Shaw, which solidified her status as a household name. The iconic ensemble cast of the latter continues to be a topic of conversation. And while Alexander has mostly shown off her comedic side thus far, her new film Earth Mama will explore some heavy themes and mark one of her most serious roles to date.

In this engaging exclusive with REVOLT, Erika Alexander chats about her favorite television mothers and fathers, Black tropes and stereotypes she’s tired of seeing in television and film, and how she got the role as Linda Diggs on “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

Get into the conversation below!

What’s a change in both media and politics that you would like to see overtime?

Oooh, Lord. Right now, there’s a conversation around reparations and Congress is trying to pass the H.R.40 bill, which is actual legislation in the House. It has enough sponsors, but it won’t get through the Senate. Reparations is important… It will change the media because it would start to present data — and not only data for how we live and how slavery marked us, but also the conditions that are inside corporations and why they are there. Also, the things that stand against us that we don’t know like real estate, education, and the military. It’s also in entertainment and believe it or not, passing this bill will have huge ramifications and wonderful consequences for everyone… I believe when we get this going, all sorts of information will begin to pile up.

How did you connect to and prepare for your character in Earth Mama?

Ms. Carmen is a Black woman, and I connected with her immediately (laughs). She has a different role in her life — our director, Savannah, says she’s the mother of these mothers. These mothers have lost their children or get them back from the foster care system. We talk about racism in the film and how the system treats these Black children, mothers and fathers. Both of my parents were orphans and my mother was adopted – I’m from Arizona originally, and she was adopted by a Black woman who tortured her, and she came out the beautiful woman I’m blessed to have and come to know. When I learned about her story as a child and who she really is, those stories matter. If you’re going to consider foster care and adoption — who is answering for raising your children? And how responsible are you for revisiting it? And how you’re better to get your child back, the difficulties, etc. — some of my background has to do with some of these questions that are baked into this film.