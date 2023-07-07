RZA has finally spoken out about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky naming their now 1-year-old son after him. During an interview with CNN that was published yesterday (July 6), the Wu-Tang Clan frontman said he felt honored to inspire the couple’s decision.

“[It’s] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” RZA said. “It’s an honor and I salute her, and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.” The American hip hop collective, which was formed in New York’s Staten Island in 1992, includes RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Rihanna gave birth to baby RZA in May 2022, but his name wasn’t revealed until May 2023. According to a birth certificate obtained by Daily Mail, his full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. The “Lift Me Up” singer hinted at the name for a while as she’s been seen wearing Wu-Tang Clan T-shirts and RZA merch since giving birth. On May 13, A$AP confirmed the name in a birthday tribute on Instagram. “‘Wu-Tang is for the children.’ Happy 1st birthday to my 1st born. RZA,” he captioned a carousel of moments with his family.

During a cover story for British Vogue, Rihanna gushed about becoming a parent for the first time. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she told the publication of her first months as a mother. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.” Earlier this year, the world learned that Rihanna was pregnant with her second child when she performed at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.