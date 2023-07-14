Real estate investor and bank owner Benaisha Poole-Watson wants financial literacy for Black people

Financial Literacy with Benaisha Poole Watson
Financial Literacy with Benaisha Poole Watson

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  07.14.2023

REVOLT Financial Correspondent Akilah Friend sits down with real estate broker, investor and bank owner Benaisha Poole-Watson to discuss her incredible story.

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
