Today (July 25), Netflix revealed an official trailer for “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” a limited documentary series that “recontextualizes the role the irrepressible women of hip hop played throughout the revolutionary genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong — at the center, from day one to present day.” Latto, Tierra Whack, Coi Leray, and more made appearances. “We have come through a lot. We have stood back up and we’ll always keep standing back up,” said Queen Latifah in the short clip. “We will always be stronger together than we are apart. That’s just how it is.”

Consisting of four episodes, “Ladies First” is backed by Culture House, along with dream hampton, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien, and Jennifer Ryan as executive producers. In addition to the culture’s rap frontrunners, viewers will also get to hear from record label fixtures, stylists, and journalists who contributed to the art form.

One particular legend confirmed to appear in the series is MC Sha-Rock, who is largely known as the “Mother of the Mic.” She made massive waves as a member of Funky 4 + 1, the first hip hop group to both score a record deal and perform live on national television. The label the group was signed to, Sugar Hill Records, was owned by Sylvia Robinson, who was behind groundbreaking hits like Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five‘s “The Message,” released in 1979 and 1982, respectively. Crash Crew, Treacherous Three, and the West Street Mob also saw success under Robinson’s leadership, paving the way for what’s become a globalized genre.

Check out the full trailer for “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” below. Those with Netflix can check it out when it premieres Aug. 4.