As fans continue to pray for Jamie Foxx’s full recovery from a medical scare earlier this year, Queen Latifah is letting the world in on the actor behind the scenes.

In a recent chat with “ET,” the Grammy Award winner opened up about her fellow storyteller and his impact on the entertainment industry. The outlet also noted she’s “praying hard” for Foxx during his health journey. “He is secretly behind so many peoples’ success in music, in Hollywood,” Latifah said of Foxx. “Jamie is a unicorn, and if you aired a whole show on him, you’d be surprised how many people had been put on because they came by Jamie’s house, and they invited him over to play piano or make some beats or make some music.”

The New Jersey native shared that she’s listened to stories from people who’ve spoken highly of Foxx’s character and kindness over the years. “I hear so many kind stories about people who tour with him and how he treated them so respectfully and made sure they were all taken care of,” she added.

As the interview progressed, Latifah admitted she admired “The Jamie Foxx Show” star’s energy and passion for performing in previous outings. “I don’t know how he found the energy to do that after parties, after the shows, but I sure partied with him a couple [of] times ’cause he’d be on the mic and singing,” she mentioned. “I’d be like, ‘You just did a whole two-hour show, and you still at the club doing another [one]!'” Latifah continued, “So he’s really the genuine article, and I just wish him nothing but the best.”

Since learning of Foxx’s health battle, fans have received updates from the artist, his family, and staff over the months. Last week, the Oscar winner verbally confirmed he’s on the upward slope while returning a women’s purse to her in Chicago. When asked how he was doing, Foxx replied, “I’m feeling good.”