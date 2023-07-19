Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

As fans continue to pray for Jamie Foxx’s full recovery from a medical scare earlier this year, Queen Latifah is letting the world in on the actor behind the scenes.

In a recent chat with “ET,” the Grammy Award winner opened up about her fellow storyteller and his impact on the entertainment industry. The outlet also noted she’s “praying hard” for Foxx during his health journey. “He is secretly behind so many peoples’ success in music, in Hollywood,” Latifah said of Foxx. “Jamie is a unicorn, and if you aired a whole show on him, you’d be surprised how many people had been put on because they came by Jamie’s house, and they invited him over to play piano or make some beats or make some music.”

The New Jersey native shared that she’s listened to stories from people who’ve spoken highly of Foxx’s character and kindness over the years. “I hear so many kind stories about people who tour with him and how he treated them so respectfully and made sure they were all taken care of,” she added.

As the interview progressed, Latifah admitted she admired “The Jamie Foxx Show” star’s energy and passion for performing in previous outings. “I don’t know how he found the energy to do that after parties, after the shows, but I sure partied with him a couple [of] times ’cause he’d be on the mic and singing,” she mentioned. “I’d be like, ‘You just did a whole two-hour show, and you still at the club doing another [one]!'” Latifah continued, “So he’s really the genuine article, and I just wish him nothing but the best.”

Since learning of Foxx’s health battle, fans have received updates from the artist, his family, and staff over the months. Last week, the Oscar winner verbally confirmed he’s on the upward slope while returning a women’s purse to her in Chicago. When asked how he was doing, Foxx replied, “I’m feeling good.”

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023

Mo'Nique supports the writers and actors on strike as she opens up about her dealings with Hollywood

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

Teyana Taylor is coming out of retirement to headline the first Harlem Festival of Culture in 54 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

Ty Dolla Sign recruits Chris Brown for new version of "Motion" single

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Doja Cat reveals that her new music will be nothing like the old projects

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.18.2023

Victoria Monét presents the 'JAGUAR II' tracklist to fans ahead of its scheduled release

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

H.E.R. is set to make her Broadway producing debut with "Here Lies Love" musical

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023

Coco Jones has fans falling for her soulful vocals like raindrops after Broccoli City Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Akon says "I Wanna Love You" was intended for Trick Daddy, but Plies "debo'ed" it

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.15.2023

Tamika D. Mallory speaks on Beyoncé acknowledging her on the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.14.2023

Missy Elliott drops gems about Tweet and a Twitter user says Netflix should commission a docuseries about her past collabs

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.14.2023

Keke Palmer sends love to her fellow creators and storytellers as Hollywood actors join writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.14.2023

Jazmine Sullivan shows love to Beyoncé as she opens up about attending her "Renaissance World Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.13.2023

Blxst connects with Remble for "child of GOD"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

