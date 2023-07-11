Back in April, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that her father had suffered “a medical complication” and was “already on his way to recovery.” Following growing speculation of his condition, Corinne later provided an update to shut down rumors.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating,” she said. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

In May, friend and fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish spoke on Jamie and his family’s decision to keep his health concerns as private as possible. “I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff,” the Bad Trip actress stated. “He probably all right. He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all.”

Despite the virtual radio silence, Jamie did deliver a short message in response to the outpouring of support received. “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed,” his Instagram post read in May.