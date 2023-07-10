On Sunday (July 9), a group enjoying the day on the Chicago River spotted Jamie Foxx on a yacht nearby — a moment that was caught on video and shared via TMZ. Upon engaging, the legendary comedian, actor, and recording artist smiled and threw up the peace sign to the delight of his fans.

The sighting marks the first time that the public has seen Jamie since his sudden health scare and hospitalization back in April. At the time, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, explained that her father “experienced a medical complication” in an Instagram post. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her message also read. Since then, Jamie has reportedly been released from inpatient care and is said to be working on his recovery at a Chicago physical rehab center. He’s even found time to partner with longtime friend Gilbert Willie Jr. to gift his hometown of Terrell, Texas with new basketball courts, which can be found in Breezy Hill Park.

Since the initial news, many of Jamie’s peers both provided support on social media and delivered occasional updates, including Martin Lawrence, Nick Cannon, Tiffany Haddish, and Garcelle Beauvais. This past June, John Boyega opened up about speaking to the Ray actor while at the Hollywood premiere for the upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone, in which the two star alongside each other.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well,” the British talent revealed. “And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Check out the video of Jamie Foxx enjoying a lazy Sunday below.