Corinne and Jamie Foxx are teaming up again to bring more exciting content to their partnership with a well-known network.

Today (May 15), Variety shared the father-daughter duo will co-host “We Are Family,” a new music game show ordered to series by FOX. Although the show has no premiere date, the outlet said it will debut in 2024.

According to the series’ official description, “We Are Family” will display “non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member.” The game’s objective is for the studio audience of 100 contestants to correctly guess what celebrity the performer is related to before they’re revealed. Through multiple rounds of gameplay and clues, if guessed correctly, contestants can win up to $100,000 each.

Currently recovering from a health scare, Jamie is also the host of “Beat Shazam.” His 29-year-old daughter serves as the show’s DJ. While he continues to focus on his health, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne have stepped in to help as the guest host and DJ for its new season.

In a joint statement, Jamie and Corinne shared their excitement about the 2024 show. “We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,'” the duo revealed. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

“We Are Family” will be co-produced by Apploff Entertainment and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Celebrities appearing on the series will range from actors to professional athletes and more. The president of unscripted programming for FOX Entertainment also spoke about the show and its well-known hosts. “Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the FOX family,” said Allison Wallach. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of ‘We Are Family.’ This series joins FOX’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”