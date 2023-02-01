Travis Scott is going to All-Star Weekend! The multiplatinum rapper has teamed up with Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Utah Jazz, to create multiple festive events for NBA All-Star 2023, which will be in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 17-19. Ryan Smith, the owner of the Jazz, made the announcement yesterday (Jan. 31).

“Travis has a one-of-a-kind vision that has made him one of the most popular artists in the world, and we are excited for him to bring his creative energy to Utah,” Smith said on NBA.com. “We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with him on these activations that will help even more fans and the community engage in amazing All-Star weekend celebrations.”

The events Scott produces will be powered by his record label and brand, Cactus Jack, and will give fans gathered in downtown Salt Lake City a one-of-a kind off-the-court experience.

“It’s a dream to be able to collaborate with Smith Entertainment Group and the Utah Jazz to create iconic experiences on a canvas like Salt Lake City — especially during a time like All-Star weekend,” Scott also told the outlet. “I love Utah and have been coming here for years to snowboard. Salt Lake City is definitely going to be the place everyone will want to be.”

All-Star Weekend is more than just a game … pumped to have Cactus Jack coming to Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/BJYSVw5x76 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) January 31, 2023

According to the Utah Jazz’s official page on NBA.com, The ASTROWORLD rapper’s events will include the Cactus Jack Concert Series; Grit Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz, and Cactus Jack; and a Cactus Jack Pop-Up Shop.

The Cactus Jack Concert Series will pop off the festivities. The show will be at The Depot in the Gateway Center on the nights of Feb. 17 and 18. Don Toliver and Sheck Wes will perform live, and Chase B will be on the ones and twos. The concert, which is limited to just 1,200 guests, will start at 8 p.m. and will cost $150 per night. Tickets go on sale via The Depot on Friday, Feb. 3.

The GRIT Rail Jam is free for all ages. It is a two-day snowboarding competition featuring some of the best professional and amateur snowboarders in the U.S. The event will be at Olympic Park at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City. The amateur competition will run from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. The winner will be allowed to join the pro competition the following day, which will be from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Cactus Jack Pop-Up Shop is a creative convenient retail store hosted at The Gateway. There, fans will get a chance to purchase unreleased Cactus Jack merchandise. Scott partnered with Mitchell and Ness to deliver exclusive product drops throughout the week’s events. Each day will feature a new release. The pop-up will be from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19, and will be located at 16 N. Rio Grande. It is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.