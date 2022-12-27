Following the slap seen around the world, Chris Rock will make Netflix history as the first comedian to perform live on the streaming service. As previously reported by REVOLT, the “In Living Color” alum made headlines earlier this year when he was on the receiving end of a strike from fellow comedian and actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

The announcement for Netflix to live stream Rock’s show was made last month, but more details, including the release date, were shared yesterday (Dec. 26). On March 4, the 57-year-old will hit the stage in Baltimore at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, according to CBS News. The special will be called “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Tour.” It is not immediately known when tickets will go on sale and a venue has not yet been revealed.

#ChrisRockLive: Selective Outrage

Netflix's First Live Global Event on March 4, 10pm ET/7pm PT pic.twitter.com/z9BT7u9V1s — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 25, 2022

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement last month. The live taping will likely touch on the controversial events that unfolded on the Oscars’ stage. On March 27, Smith left his seat in the audience, walked on stage, and struck Rock for making a joke referencing the King Richard actor’s wife’s appearance. Later, it was reiterated that she suffers from the hair loss disease alopecia.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith said in part during a nearly six-minute video posted to YouTube in July. It remains unknown if the two have spoken since then.

See related post below.