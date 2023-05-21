Well wishes continue to pour in for Jamie Foxx as he recovers from a “medical complication” that sidelined him from the public’s view last month.

Among the throngs of fans and industry peers who have shown support for the Academy Award winner is Tiffany Haddish. On a night orchestrated to help others, Haddish offered up words of support for Jamie. “What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there’s nothing but love and peace over here for him,” she told People on Saturday (May 21) at her She Ready Foundation’s first annual adult prom gala.

She continued, “I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff.” The Just Mercy actor broke his silence weeks after his health scare when he posted a message to his fans on Instagram. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on May 3. Thus far, that is the only time the public has heard from the beloved Hollywood talent.

Haddish believes his understandable need for privacy is less about fueling the media frenzy and ongoing theories about his condition. “He probably all right. He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed the Girls Trip actress. Last week, TMZ revealed that Jamie has been in Chicago recovering at a physical rehabilitation center. His daughters, Corinne Foxx, 29, and Annalise Bishop, 13, were photographed outside the facility, which reportedly specializes “in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.”

Corinne was the one to break the news that her father had experienced a health scare in mid-April. At the time, Jamie was in Atlanta wrapping up the final days of filming on his latest film, Back in Action. Corinne provided a second update on May 12 after seeing the media run wild with speculations about the movie star.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday (May 11)! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. Days later, it was announced that the father-daughter duo were teaming up for a new game show, “We Are Family.”