Photo: Amy Graves / Contributor via Getty Images and Manny Hernandez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Well wishes continue to pour in for Jamie Foxx as he recovers from a “medical complication” that sidelined him from the public’s view last month.

Among the throngs of fans and industry peers who have shown support for the Academy Award winner is Tiffany Haddish. On a night orchestrated to help others, Haddish offered up words of support for Jamie. “What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there’s nothing but love and peace over here for him,” she told People on Saturday (May 21) at her She Ready Foundation’s first annual adult prom gala.

She continued, “I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff.” The Just Mercy actor broke his silence weeks after his health scare when he posted a message to his fans on Instagram. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on May 3. Thus far, that is the only time the public has heard from the beloved Hollywood talent.

Haddish believes his understandable need for privacy is less about fueling the media frenzy and ongoing theories about his condition. “He probably all right. He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed the Girls Trip actress. Last week, TMZ revealed that Jamie has been in Chicago recovering at a physical rehabilitation center. His daughters, Corinne Foxx, 29, and Annalise Bishop, 13, were photographed outside the facility, which reportedly specializes “in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.”

Corinne was the one to break the news that her father had experienced a health scare in mid-April. At the time, Jamie was in Atlanta wrapping up the final days of filming on his latest film, Back in Action. Corinne provided a second update on May 12 after seeing the media run wild with speculations about the movie star.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday (May 11)! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. Days later, it was announced that the father-daughter duo were teaming up for a new game show, “We Are Family.”

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Nick Cannon reveals that Jamie Foxx is "doing so much better" following health scare

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Jamie Foxx is alert amid hospitalization in Atlanta following health scare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Martin Lawrence gives fans good news by sharing that Jamie Foxx's health is improving

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

'Girls Trip 2' is officially on the way with its full original cast

By Regina Cho
  /  01.24.2023
Jamie Foxx
Tiffany Haddish

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Nick Cannon reveals that Jamie Foxx is "doing so much better" following health scare

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Jamie Foxx is alert amid hospitalization in Atlanta following health scare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Martin Lawrence gives fans good news by sharing that Jamie Foxx's health is improving

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

'Girls Trip 2' is officially on the way with its full original cast

By Regina Cho
  /  01.24.2023
