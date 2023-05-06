Jamie Foxx will have to take it easy when doctors finally give him the okay to leave the Atlanta-area hospital where he has been since suffering a health scare last month.

“Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now,” a person close to the actor told People on Friday (May 5). The individual added that doctors “are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay” before he is discharged from the hospital.

The “In Living Color” alum has been under medical observation since mid-April. Corinne Foxx, his oldest daughter, broke the news to fans that her father was recovering from an undisclosed medical issue. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote in an April 12 Instagram post.

The Academy Award winner was in the final days of filming for his latest project, the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. Production on the flick took place in Atlanta. Photos that surfaced from the set revealed that a body double was used in Jamie’s remaining scenes.

But just because the Hollywood talent will eventually be cleared to head home does not mean he can resume his grueling work schedule. “He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital,” said the insider. They also revealed that doctors have already advised the 55-year-old to “keep his stress level down.”

The next big gig on his list was resuming hosting duties for “Beat Shazam.” However, it was confirmed via multiple news outlets that his friend Nick Cannon will be helming the show this season. Also absent from the production is Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx. The 29-year-old serves as co-host and deejay on the popular contest show. Next up would have been appearances to promote They Cloned Tyrone. The film stars Jamie, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris. It will premiere on June 14, the opening night of the 27th American Black Film Festival. The project will then be released on Netflix on July 21.

Earlier this week, Jamie posted an update on Instagram after weeks of fans and peers praying and sending well wishes that he would make a full recovery. “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on May 3. The outpouring of love is sure to continue as he heals.

Jamie’s post can be viewed below.