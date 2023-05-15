Photo: Chandan Khanna / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie Foxx‘s undisclosed medical complication last month led to an outpouring of support for the Oscar-winning actor. It also led to theories about what he was going through as his family remained tight-lipped on his status. But Foxx is well on his road to recovery now.

TMZ reported today (May 15) that the Ray star is in Chicago and receiving medical treatment at a facility touted as the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the U.S. The facility specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation, but the details around his case remain unclear.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming a new Netflix movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz when he was hospitalized. He initially underwent treatment in the Georgia city after the April 12 scare, but an insider told TMZ that he arrived in Chicago in late April. According to sources close to him, he’s “recovering well” so far. 

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner was joined at the rehab center by his daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, to celebrate Mother’s Day. Though it’s nobody’s business what’s going on with her dad, Corinne shared some information on Friday (May 12) about what was happening with him.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday (May 11)!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too!”

The news she was referring to was today’s announcement of her new game show she’ll be co-hosting with her dad, appropriately titled “We Are Family.” Set to premiere in 2024, the show will feature non-famous figures duetting with their celebrity relatives. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year,” a joint statement from the father-daughter duo read.

