Last night (June 25), as stars walked the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards, one gave an update on Jamie Foxx’s recovery. As previously reported by REVOLT, details surrounding the Academy Award winner’s recent hospitalization have been hard to come by since his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced he suffered from an unknown “medical complication” in early April.

In 2021, Porscha Coleman and Jamie starred in the Netflix comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” While attending the 2023 BET Awards, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his ongoing situation. “I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx. [He] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information,” she told a reporter for the outlet.

“One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy. If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He’s resting. He’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe,” Coleman said as the conversation continued.

Reps for the Ray actor recently refuted claims made by a journalist that the 55-year-old was left “partially paralyzed” and “blind” after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, many close to him say they have not had direct contact with the veteran talent since the incident. Earlier this month, the Annie entertainer’s co-stars walked the red carpet for the Miami premiere of their upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone — where the Collateral talent was noticeably absent. “I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best. I’ve been calling. I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!” John Boyega told Entertainment Tonight at the time.