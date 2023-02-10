Photo: Erik Voake / Stringer via Getty Images and Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mixtape king DJ Drama is gearing up for the release of his next LP and judging by the looks of it so far, we are in for a treat. Since the resurgence of his Gangsta Grillz mixtapes, Dram has been busy with not only elevating his Generation Now label, but cooking up more quality music for the streets. The album is titled I’m Really Like That and while we have yet to see an official tracklist, one could assume there will be a number of features from artists that were blessed with a Barack O’Drama stamp in the past. In anticipation of his new project, the DJ recreated a scene from the classic movie Juice alongside Queen Latifah.

“If you know my story, then you know what this means to me,” he said in an Instagram post. “Queen Latifah I love you. You are truly THEE QUEEN,” he added before hinting that Jim Jones potentially directed the music video. This is a huge deal for the Philly native simply because he was inspired by Omar Epps’ character in the film to be a DJ.

Juelz Santana appears to have some sort of involvement in the shoot. Drama and Juelz are currently working on We In Motion, a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape and the Dipset rapper’s first project since his release from prison. The Diplomat chimed in on Instagram, praising Queen Latifah and confirming his role in the flick. “Honored to meet the one and only Queen Latifah. Not only that, I got to reenact one of my favorite scenes from my favorite movie with her, WOW. If you know, you know. LEGENDARY. Couldn’t let her leave without a pic,” he wrote.

Be on the lookout for the tracklist for I’m Really Like That.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

