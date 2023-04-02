Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Quinta Brunson has fans going to bat for “Living Single” after she called out “Friends” for its lack of diversity during her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” last night (April 1). As far as the former Buzzfeed writer’s fans are concerned, she simply stated facts that even the latter show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman has acknowledged in recent years.

Brunson kicked off her opening monologue by acknowledging how excited she was to finally make her way to NBC’s famed Studio 8H. “I wanted to be on ‘SNL’ back in the day, but the audition process seemed long. So instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys, and then got asked to host. So much easier,” she joked.

At the 2022 Emmys, “Abbott Elementary” won Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The show and its cast continued their winning streak while taking home trophies from multiple awards shows. Brunson has long stated that the half-hour program was inspired by her growing up and attending public school in Philadelphia, as well as her mother, who was a teacher.

In her monologue, she went on to segue into an introduction of her hit show for those who have managed to miss out on the must-see series that is heralded by critics as a refreshing take on comedic sitcoms. “It’s kind of unique… it’s a network sitcom like, say, ‘Friends,’” said Brunson before pointing out some of the obvious differences between the two shows. She continued, “Except instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. And instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does.”

Last year, Kauffman addressed some of the criticism “Friends” has faced for not having Black cast members. “Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.” The show, which had 10 seasons, has also been scrutinized for ripping off its blueprint from “Living Single.”

Actor T.C. Carson, who played Kyle Barker on the aforementioned show, agreed that the similarities between the shows were obvious. “It was typical. It wasn’t anything that was unusual,” he said in a 2020 interview. “What I didn’t like was that I knew Yvette [Lee Bowser] created the show, and they took that and created another one. I don’t think she got credit for that.”

Peep how “Living Single” fans swarmed to defend the series following Brunson’s “SNL” remarks.

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Teyana Taylor is locked in with Dionne Warwick for upcoming biopic about the living legend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their "Saturday Night Live" debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

Ryan Coogler reportedly working on "The X-Files" reboot

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Questlove tapped to direct live-action remake of 'The Aristocats'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023
