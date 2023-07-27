LeBron James is thankful to everyone who has sent his family well wishes and prayers in his first public statement since Bronny James experienced a cardiac arrest.

On July 25, TMZ Sports reported that the 18-year-old athlete suffered a medical emergency the previous day (July 24) during a workout at the University of Southern California. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the family.

In May, Bronny became a member of the university’s basketball team after signing with the squad as the No. 19 recruit. During their original statement, the James family asked for privacy as they thanked USC’s staff for their efforts. During his recent tweet, LeBron said they will share more about the situation when they’re ready. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote. “We feel you, and I’m so grateful. Everyone [is] doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”