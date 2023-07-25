After learning about the medical emergency involving the University of Southern California incoming freshman, NFL player Damar Hamlin has offered up prayers to Bronny James and his family.

Earlier today (July 25), a spokesperson for Bronny and his parents, LeBron and Savannah James, released a statement on the young athlete. To TMZ Sports, the rep shared that the 18-year-old basketball player suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday (July 24). “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the spokesperson continued.

As the family asked for privacy, LeBron and Savannah thanked “the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added. The rising basketball big name is a USC Trojans player after signing with the program as a four-star recruit and the No. 19 prospect in May. Shortly after the news of the incident was released, many began offering prayers to Bronny and his family, including Hamlin, who experienced a similar scare in January. “Prayers to Bronny and the James family as well,” Hamlin wrote online. “[I’m] here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”