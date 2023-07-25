Photo: Christian Petersen/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.25.2023

According to TMZ, Bronny James, the son of LeBron and Savannah James, was rushed to a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday (July 24). “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” said a spokesman for the rising basketball star and his parents. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The statement continued, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny was said to be working out at University of Southern California’s Galen Center at the time. As a No. 19 prospect, the four-star guard announced his commitment to the USC Trojans men’s basketball team back in May via an image on Instagram. His father congratulated him during a post-game interview with ESPN shortly after. “This is an incredible thing,” LeBron said at the time. “Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It’s super cool… USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, [but] they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.”

Bronny picked the Trojans over the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes. While still in the recruitment phase, he spoke about the arduous process at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. “Talking to [the colleges], talking to the coaches, it’s good to know they want me there with them,” Bronny said during a news conference. “But at the end of the day, it’s my decision and I need to make the right one for me.”

