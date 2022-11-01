Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  11.01.2022

Bronny James and his teammates were escorted off the court following a scary situation during a basketball game in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (Oct. 29).

The game, which was a part of a major showcase between Sierra Canyon High School and DeMatha Catholic High School, came to a halt with just two minutes left in the final quarter after an argument broke out in the stands. From there, someone reportedly yelled “gun,” which caused the event to be cut short.

Bronny took to social media to express his concerns about the situation the following day. “High schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days,” wrote the son of NBA superstar LeBron James via his Instagram Story. DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III confirmed that no one returned to finish the game “out of an abundance of caution.” In addition to that, Sunday’s (Oct. 30) matchups were also canceled.

Check out a post shared by Twitter user Tarek Fattal that shows both teams running off of the court following the alleged incident.

As previously reported by REVOLT, James recently announced his decision to join Nike’s roster of student athletes in an official name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. His agreement follows in the footsteps of his father, who has been in partnership with the shoe brand since joining the NBA in 2003. “We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins,” said Nike in an official statement.

Bronny James

