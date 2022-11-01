Bronny James and his teammates were escorted off the court following a scary situation during a basketball game in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (Oct. 29).

The game, which was a part of a major showcase between Sierra Canyon High School and DeMatha Catholic High School, came to a halt with just two minutes left in the final quarter after an argument broke out in the stands. From there, someone reportedly yelled “gun,” which caused the event to be cut short.

Bronny took to social media to express his concerns about the situation the following day. “High schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days,” wrote the son of NBA superstar LeBron James via his Instagram Story. DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III confirmed that no one returned to finish the game “out of an abundance of caution.” In addition to that, Sunday’s (Oct. 30) matchups were also canceled.

Check out a post shared by Twitter user Tarek Fattal that shows both teams running off of the court following the alleged incident.

Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early. Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022

