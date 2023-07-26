Ice Spice admitted that she always keeps an extra pair of panties in her purse.

The “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” rapper made the confession during a recent appearance on British Vogue’s “In the Bag” series. She revealed the usual everyday items she carries in her Chanel purse — such as hand cream, a pair of shades, lip gloss, her wallet, two phones, and wired earphones — and made it clear that extra underwear is a necessity. “I always keep a panty on me,” Ice Spice told the publication. “The baddies that get it, get it. All my panties are pink. I always keep a panty because, like, you just be having to change your panties, you know what I’m saying?”

The Bronx native also revealed another shocking item she always carries in her purse — a box cutter she called a “pokey.” “Y’all know I gotta keep the pokey on me,” she said. “It’s like what you use to open boxes. I’m from New York, so we got a lot of boxes to open over there.”