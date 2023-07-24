As 50 Cent touched down in Denver for his “The Final Lap Tour,” he was joined by some familiar faces.

On Sunday (July 23), the New York rapper held a pre-party ahead of his show in the city. His guests featured actors from his hit shows “BMF,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

Today (July 24), 50 posted about the event with a message regarding his future in the entertainment industry. “This is why this is the final lap,” he captioned his Instagram post. “I’m gonna change the landscape of film and television. GLG. Green Light Gang in Denver!” In another caption, the “Candy Shop” performer suggested, “You might want to get down with us.”