Last Thursday (July 6) marked 50 Cent‘s 48th trip around the sun. While in London for this year’s Wireless Festival, the G-Unit head honcho decided to celebrate at Somali restaurant The Village. As he revealed in an Instagram video earlier today (July 10), heavyweights like Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, Paul Rosenberg, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda were in attendance at the Hammersmith establishment. “Yeah, man, the guys came to see me for my birthday,” a short message read in his post.

Come July 21, 50 Cent will kick off his “Final Lap Tour,” which will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his iconic debut LP, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Said excursion begins in Salt Lake City, UT and continues through the United States and Canada until September. The massive run will then head over to Europe and Asia before coming to a close in Auckland, New Zealand in December.

In a feature with USA Today, 50 Cent was asked about the impact and overall legacy of his first album. “It’s not really a revolution,” he said. “If you’re going to make music that is going to be world music, it has to have melodies. English is not their first speaking language in a lot of places that I travel. What [those crowds] follow is the melody until they understand what you’re saying.”

He continued, “Drake is the new, stronger version like that because he can do a whole pop record, sing the whole song. I’ve never done that. He’ll say that I’m one of those influences… That’s a big compliment because he’s established himself and done great work.”

In another part of the interview, the Queens legend admitted that he’d “retired several times” throughout his career. “Hip hop is not something that you ‘work.’ In the culture, you work in it and you start to look at everything that happens like new artists to keep in touch with what’s going on in music.”