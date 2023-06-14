Vivica Fox has seemingly been hit with Cupid’s arrow, and she’s ready to hit back at anyone who takes shots at 50 Cent. The Soul Food actress and Fif may have dated over a decade ago, but she’s still ready to go to war behind Mr. “Magic Stick.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, during a June 8 appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s self-titled daytime talk show, Fox was asked if she could ever see herself spinning the block and getting back with her old beau, 50. “Well, Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Lopez] did it again. Why not?” she replied. Her response had social media users everywhere wondering what kind of spell she could be under 13 years later. One person who joined in on the discussion was Nick Cannon.

Last week, “The Masked Singer” host addressed the juicy topic on his “The Daily Cannon” radio show. While speaking freely among his co-hosts, who urged Fox to “let that go,” the father of 12 went in on the “Window Shopper” artist. “You can like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago. That’s a different Fif than this fat n**ga that’s walking around now,” the comedian said as he laughed. The conversation continued, and the Drumline actor stood firm in his belief that 50 appears to have what looks like a “pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck.”

Fox did not find his jokes funny. “Yo, let me correct myself! Yo, Nick. I’d rather be with 50 Cent any day than [your] community d**k a**! Now go somewhere and pay [your] child support!” she commented on a repost of the radio clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked yesterday (June 13). The Set It Off actress also referred to the “Wild ‘N Out” star as a “clout chaser.” Confused fans flooded the comment section. “Nick didn’t say nothing bad about her, [what the f**k?]” a user wrote. Another added, “[She’s] been stuck on 50 since I been in middle school. This is crazy!”