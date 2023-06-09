Although it’s been over a decade since Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated, the Soul Food star said she’s open to rekindling her romantic relationship with the “Magic Stick” rapper. Yesterday (June 8), she appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s self-titled daytime talk show, and the host asked almost “21 Questions” about a possible second chance.

During the sit-down, Shepherd brought up one of Fox’s latest endeavors, a project promising to tell the story of Tonesa Welch. “She really was the first lady of the Black Mafia Family,” the 58-year-old shared. As many may know, 50 is behind the success of the hit STARZ television series “BMF.” His former flame discussed how he made public statements about her after she claimed Welch’s life wasn’t accurately portrayed on the show.

“He still sayin’ yo name! Y’all dated, and 50, or, should we say, ‘Curtis,’ is still saying your name. How you feel about that?” Shepherd asked. Fox confessed she “took it as a compliment” and noted that they were an item “13 years ago.” When asked if she ever thinks about getting back with him, she responded, “Well, Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Lopez] did it again. Why not?” One good reason may be because the “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” hitmaker is in a very public relationship with model Cuban Link, which the Two Can Play That Game actress did acknowledge.

Shepherd pushed the topic and revealed her guest was single. After some discussion about Fox’s on-screen relationships, the show host circled back to their previous conversation and mentioned, “Curtis Jackson ain’t married.” The audience went wild. “No, hold on y’all, ‘cause tomorrow they ‘gon be running with this. He has a beautiful girlfriend by the name of Cuban Link,” the Set It Off star said of 50. Shepherd hit back, asking if his current beau has a wedding ring on her finger before they briefly talked about the large diamond he gifted the social media influencer earlier this year.