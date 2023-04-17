Photo: Arturo Holmes / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Over the weekend, fans wondered if 50 Cent and his longtime girlfriend, fitness influencer Cuban Link, had gotten engaged after the social media-savvy starlet was spotted with a massive ring on her finger. But reps are saying not so fast!

Speculations were drawn after Cuban shared a video on Instagram of the two happily walking together just before she watched the “In Da Club” rapper hit the stage. As she enjoyed the show, fans enjoyed views of the huge diamond on her ring finger. What added fuel to the rumors could have been the fact that Summer Walker’s love song, “Session 32,” played over the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuban (@_cuban_link)

“These two are probably secretly married but not telling us,” one person wrote in Cuban’s comment section. Another sent them well wishes: “I feel like 50 is like my brother, cousin, or a family member, and I love you and him together. Please keep [him] uplifted and happy as he is since he’s been with you.” Today (April 17), a representative for 50 Cent spoke with TMZ and clarified that the fine jewelry is not an engagement ring. The outlet added that Cuban had previously worn the ring as far back as July 2022. One fan also pointed out that they’d seen her sporting the rock before: “Y’all, it’s her ring. She wears [it] from time to time. Her [engagement] ring is going to be 10 [times] bigger than that — don’t do Uncle 50 like that!”

While a potential wedding date remains publicly unknown, today it was revealed that the “Many Men” artist would be starring alongside Mel Gibson in an indie crime thriller titled Boneyard. The project is based on a true story and has already begun filming in Las Vegas. 50 will take the role of the chief of the Albuquerque Police Department as they hunt for a serial killer. A release date has not yet been announced.

