As previously reported by REVOLT, the 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance was so epic it won three out of five Emmys it was nominated for, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The major spectacle featured West Coast legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar delivering their best bars while on the field at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Fans’ excitement went into overdrive when 50 Cent appeared onstage for a rather nostalgic moment.

Yesterday (May 10), “50 aka Ferrari” sat down with USA Today to dish on whether or not fans would get a glimpse of his upside down performance on his upcoming “The Final Lap Tour.” “I don’t know if I want to do that,” the Grammy winner admitted. Although the move took supporters down memory lane as he revisited the iconic “In Da Club” upside down scene depicted in his early 2000s music video, it seems that maneuver may be retired.

“I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over, and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down,” 50 confessed. While speaking with the outlet, the 47-year-old also discussed wanting to revamp his way of doing things as he gets ready to hit the road in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“It’s gonna be a whole new show,” the New York native promised. “I’m gonna make sure I hit the things that I miss. Sometimes, out of habit, you go to certain records, and people loved other things on it, on the album, so I want to make sure I touch those things before I don’t do those records anymore,” 50 added.