Time is really of the essence, word to Tems. One thing about time is that it will always heal and reveal. With that being said, it is imperative for artists to make timeless music if they want to be remembered forever. This was on 50 Cent‘s agenda from the start, and today (Feb. 6), he celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The critically acclaimed LP set a new blueprint and has since influenced many rappers as far as their careers and how they should move within the music business. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ was released on Feb. 6, 2003 via Interscope, Dr. Dre’s Aftermath and Eminem’s Shady Records in conjunction with 50’s own G-Unit Records.

They can try not to remember because I made it uncomfortable but they can’t re write history. 20th year anniversary Get Rich Or Die Tryin 💣 Boom 💨 • https://t.co/mL57BUGPEY pic.twitter.com/h4tN0ReTjk — 50cent (@50cent) February 6, 2023

To commemorate the classic’s 20th birthday, 50 Cent announced that for one week only, fans can purchase an autographed vinyl of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ via his website. The unique offer also ties in with hip hop’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations. “20 years ago today, I dropped the largest debuting hip hop album of all time,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “Here’s your chance to own a piece of history! Get your autographed Get Rich or Die Tryin’ albums today. Available for the next seven days.”

As the anniversary of his debut album approached, 50 took a moment to reflect back on when Get Rich or Die Tryin’ shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which he called a defining moment in his decorated career. “The first time I realized the numbers on Get Rich or Die Tryin’, that was it for me,” 50 said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” when asked which career moment he wishes he could relive. “We had a short first week, and it came back, it was like 830,000 something. And then we didn’t have the decrease that you would have, meaning they under-shipped it.”

He continued: “The 60 percent, 30 percent decrease that would be there for every album wasn’t there because the following week, it came in with a whole other 800,000. I was on a bus riding in the back, and I remembered thinking, ‘This is never going to feel like this again.’”