One thing 50 Cent does not suffer from is a lack of good ideas to keep viewers locked into his successful roster of shows. He continues to take his TV mogul status to new heights with each and every release of a new hit series, as well as announcements of productions that have yet to be seen.

But one other consistent aspect of his career seems to be his continued frustrations with the Starz network. By now, fans are well aware of the rapper’s history of airing out the network for their missteps in handling his “Power” franchise and other behind-the-scenes hijinks. Now, in a recent Instagram post, 50 is again revealing to the public how Starz fumbled a major bag by abandoning a series about history-making sports agent Nicole Lynn.

“Nicole Lynn is no joke. I told Starz, [but] they didn’t listen. They paid for development, then had a change of heart. Now you know, I’m gonna sell this show in no time,” he wrote on April 22. Accompanying the caption was a screenshot of a story that read, “Meet NFL’s new powerbroker: At just 34, Nicole Lynn got ‘little brother’ Jalen Hurts a[sic] historic $255 MILLION Eagles deal… an Instagram DM saw them join forces, 50 Cent is making a TV series about her life — and her influence is about to get bigger.”

The trailblazer has been making a name for herself since 2015 when she became PlayersRep Sports Management agency’s first female agent. In 2019, she was the first Black woman to represent a top-three pick of the NFL Draft, Quinnen Williams. Two months into 2023, Lynn reached another unprecedented milestone when she became the first Black female agent to represent a player in the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, she secured the quarterback an enormous payday and was promoted to president of Klutch Sports Group, where she has worked since 2021. And at 34 years young, she is only just getting started. Her roster of athletes is expanding to NBA ballers, too.

Shout out to Fif for recognizing Lynn’s business acumen, and shout out to her for continuing to break glass ceilings!