Payday has arrived, and fans in Philadelphia are flying higher than ever.

Earlier today (April 17), ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reached a new agreement with the team.

The deal extends the star athlete’s time in the “city of brotherly love” for another five years and $255 million, which includes $179.304 million guaranteed. With the stroke of a pen, Hurts reportedly became the highest-paid player in the league’s history in a deal negotiated by agent Nicole Lynn and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The hefty bucks for a former second-round pick were well worth it, according to fans. Hurts seemingly had the best year of his young NFL career during the 2022-’23 season.

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

The former University of Alabama QB improved his stats in nearly every category, led his team to a No. 1 playoff seed and eventually the Super Bowl, and was a finalist for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Like Hurts, the deal is also monumental for Lynn, a Black female sports agent. After messaging him on social media, the 34-year-old Houston resident landed the opportunity to represent the Eagles quarterback. After meeting with Hurts, Lynn secured the partnership, and she and Hurts have since worked to create history.

Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended: "Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link." Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M). Shoot your shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1ZrOxeO7oE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 17, 2023

In February 2023, Lynn became the first Black woman to represent a player at the Super Bowl. And with all her hard work in the industry, she also earned her spotlight moment. Earlier this month, Lynn received a promotion with Klutch Sports Group, according to The Sporting News. After being hired in 2021 to lead football operations, she was promoted to football division president.

Lynn also represents Myles Garrett, Evan Neal, Bailey Zappe, Will Anderson, Jr., Quinnen Williams, and a host of other NFL and draft prospect athletes. Lynn and Hurts have not responded to the contract report.