Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has officially become the highest-paid soccer player in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 19-year-old signed a $1.1 million contract extension with Washington Spirit earlier this year, according to Sportico. Her new contract is a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year, which will be exercised immediately upon her first appearance in the season.

Trinity, the youngest player drafted into the NWSL, won the Rookie of the Year and the Young Player of the Year award for U.S. Soccer. In addition, she recently received a nomination for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, the world’s highest distinction for soccer players.

Mike Senkowsi, Trinity’s agent, said they pushed for this deal based on her performance during her rookie year. “The way she performed in her first year allowed us to go to the club and push to get a new deal done,” he said. “And credit to the team: They understood it. They agree they have a generational talent [in Rodman] and wanted to reward that.”

The young star said in a phone interview that she is grateful for all she has accomplished and excited about the deal. “What our team has been through was insane and what the league’s been through has been crazy, but [my team in] D.C. has been amazing,” she said.

Trinity continued, “The growth I’ve had here—I don’t even know the words to describe it. I’m just so grateful for what I’ve learned and the people I’ve been around throughout the season. The league is growing every single day, and the players are the biggest part of that. We’ve worked so hard, and we deserve the world. And I hope this deal shows that.”

Congratulations Trinity!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Spirit (@washingtonspirit)