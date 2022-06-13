By Shanique Yates
  /  06.13.2022

As the nation anticipates Supreme Court rulings on abortion rights and gun control laws, Washington D.C. officials report that they will increase the presence of police throughout the city.

ABC News reports that Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee believes his department is in a “posture of preparedness” ahead of the rulings.

“We are increasing our presence to have coverage in neighborhoods and our downtown areas, which includes the activation of civil disturbance unit platoons,” said Conteeduring a press conference on Friday (June 10). “In addition, we are working closely with our law enforcement, government and community partners to ensure that all of these events are peaceful and our neighborhoods are safe.”

The nation’s capital is also preparing for protests in the wake of the two Supreme Court rulings. A decision surrounding both arguments could come in as early as the end of the week.

Additionally, Contee stressed the importance of leaving weapons at home, specifically firearms, for those preparing to utilize their first amendment.

“If you’re coming to enjoy our beautiful city, individuals should not think to bring firearms into our beautiful city,” he continued. “We need to help keep the peace in our city – leave the law enforcement and the firearms, leave that to the Metropolitan Police Department. That’s our responsibility.”

An increase of police presence initially began when thousands of protestors appeared on the streets of Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives protest. The demonstration demanded action on gun control following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

Ten days prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting, a gunman entered a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York and killed 10 Black people.

Officials also made the move to increase police presence after a suspect was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

 

